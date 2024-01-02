Public asked to vote for annual ‘Paint the Plow’ designs by local high school students

PENNSYLVANIA — The public is invited to vote for this year’s Paint the Plow program designs.

According to PennDOT, the Paint the Plow program is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

This year, the theme is “Seat belts are always in season,” which was chosen to remind motorists that seat belts save lives and that they should always be worn, PennDOT said.

Eleven entries from the following high schools are participating in District 10′s Paint the Plow program:

Armstrong County

Leechburg Area School District

Butler County

Knoch School District



Butler County Area Vo-Tech School



Moniteau School District

Clarion County

Redbank Valley School District



Union School District



Keystone School District

Indiana County

United School District



River Valley School District



Penns Manor Area School District

Jefferson County

DuBois Area Vo-Tech School (Jeff Tech)

This year, the public is invited to vote through an online survey posted on the PennDOT website www.penndot.pa.gov/PaintthePlow. The voting form can be found by clicking on the county names within the table.

The plow photo in each district that receives the most votes between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 will be deemed the “Fan Favorite” for that area. The winners will be announced in in connection with Winter Driving Safety Awareness Week on Jan. 21 to 27, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group