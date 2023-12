RANKIN, Pa. — Details for a public memorial for Rankin Police Chief Jeremi Gregory have been announced.

An officer shared with Channel 11 that a Life Celebration will be held for Gregory on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Rankin Community Center.

Gregory died unexpectedly of a heart attack earlier this week.

