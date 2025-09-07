Public’s help wanted locating missing Lancaster Township man

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials from a Butler County community are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Lancaster Township officials are trying to locate John Vizzuto, who they say was last seen on Northview Drive. It was not specified when he was last seen.

Vizzuto was reportedly last seen wearing a green fur-lined jacket, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Vizzuto is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group