PUC doubles fines for FirstEnergy Pennsylvania over concerns from Washington County storm response

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a modified settlement with FirstEnergy Pennsylvania’s West Penn Power Division, addressing the utility’s response to a June 2021 storm in Washington County.

The PUC voted 4-1 to approve the settlement, which came from an investigation into how FirstEnergy handled a downed energized power line during a windstorm in the West Penn service area.

The civil penalty imposed on FirstEnergy was increased from $12,500 to $25,000 because of concerns over inadequate communication with its crew and customers.

The PUC’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement found that FirstEnergy failed to follow its procedures for responding to downed wires, including an energized line that rested on a residential carport roof. Residents couldn’t safely evacuate and didn’t receive an on-site response from utility personnel after contacting 911 and the utility.

Per the modified settlement, FirstEnergy must also strengthen internal procedures for hazard response, ensure that supervisors verify line down reports and secure areas from the public and improve personnel training.

Both the I&E and FirstEnergy have 20 days to file notice seeking withdrawal from the settlement. If no withdrawal notice is filed, the modified settlement will be approved.

