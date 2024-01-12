PUC to host several public input hearings on increased rates

PORT VUE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced it will host an extensive series of 12 in-person and telephonic hearings to gather public input on increased water and wastewater services rates.

According to PUC, the increased rates were requested by Pennsylvania American Water Company (PAWC).

PAWC serves 681,707 water and 97,585 wastewater customers in 37 counties and is the largest regulated water and wastewater service provider in Pennsylvania.

Eight in-person public input hearings are scheduled throughout the Commonwealth. The ones in the Pittsburgh region will be on Monday, Jan. 29 at the Port Vue Borough Social Hall at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Four telephonic hearings are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Hearing 1 will begin at 1 p.m.



Hearing 2 will begin at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Hearing 1 will begin at 1 p.m.



Hearing 2 will begin at 6 p.m.

PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell, Administrative Law Judge John M. Coogan and Administrative Law Judge Emily DeVoe will preside over the public input hearings, PUC said.

If you wish to testify at an in-person public input hearing, you are encouraged to pre-register with the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) prior to the date of your hearing. If you wish to testify at a telephonic public input hearing, you must pre-register with the OCA by Thursday, Feb. 1.

If you do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing, you may also contact the OCA to obtain the call-in information.

To pre-register for either in-person or telephonic public input hearings, contact the OCA by phone at 1-800-684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org.

