Push for safety improvements at Upper St. Clair intersection continues

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A push for safety improvements at an intersection in Upper St. Clair continues.

Neighbors have been calling for the installation of a crosswalk and flashing lights at the intersection of Cook School Road and McMillan Road, citing the hill that creates a natural blind spot and poses a danger to children walking to and from school.

“When my son wants to ride bikes around the neighborhood, my first thing is, well don’t go near McMillan Road. It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Tim Gagne, a neighbor.

Residents recently learned that PennDOT gave the township approval to make safety changes in January 2024, but no action was taken.

Township officials are now working with PennDOT to further study the intersection and will take action based on the state’s recommendations.

