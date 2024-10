PITTSBURGH — Puttshack is hosting a nationwide coat drive, and Pittsburghers can get involved.

Through Oct. 29, all Puttshack venues, including the Strip District Terminal location, will be accepting new and gently worn coats.

Each donor will receive a free game card which is redeemable for a game of mini golf.

