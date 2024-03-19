PWSA announces plans to improve water system

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced its plans to improve the water system.

Over the next several years, PWSA plans to invest nearly $470 million in its water reliability plan.

The announcement said the series of projects will modernize large components of the water pumping and distribution system, strengthen the water infrastructure in the area and provide customers with more secure and reliable services.

Customers interested in the project can attend an information session at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“We encourage you to attend to learn more about the Water Reliability Plan and how the revitalization of our water system is an investment in our mission to protect public health now and for future generations of customers,” the PWSA said.

