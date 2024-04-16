QB Christian Veilleux enters portal after one season at Pitt

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Monday night’s news of Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes hitting the transfer portal came as shocking news. Tuesday morning’s announcement of Christian Veilleux following in his footsteps, not so much.

The redshirt junior quarterback announced via X that he entered the portal with two years of eligibility left.

I would like to thank the University of Pittsburgh, as well as coach Narduzzi, Coach Cignetti, and coach Bell. I had a great time here in Pittsburgh. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. #H2P pic.twitter.com/XUCoEX3YdQ — Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) April 16, 2024

With a crowded quarterback room, it was rather expected that at least one of the scholarship signal callers would jump into the portal once it opened at midnight.

