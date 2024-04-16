Local

QB Christian Veilleux enters portal after one season at Pitt

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now

Florida State v Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 4: Christian Veilleux #11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers drops back to pass in the first quarter during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Acrisure Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Monday night’s news of Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes hitting the transfer portal came as shocking news. Tuesday morning’s announcement of Christian Veilleux following in his footsteps, not so much.

The redshirt junior quarterback announced via X that he entered the portal with two years of eligibility left.

With a crowded quarterback room, it was rather expected that at least one of the scholarship signal callers would jump into the portal once it opened at midnight.

Read more at pittsburghsportsnow.com.

