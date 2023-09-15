Quaker Valley School District provides update on high school construction project

LEETSDALE, Pa. — The Quaker Valley School District provided an update on the project for their new high school.
A tour was held at the lot to discuss plans on Thursday.
The director of facilities told Channel 11 a new school is ‘essential’ for the district.
A public hearing for the project is coming up next week, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend.
