Quantum Theatre founder/artistic director to step down

PITTSBURGH — Karla Boos, who founded Quantum Theatre in 1990 and serves as artistic director, on Monday announced that she will retire in December 2026, after programming the company’s 37th season.

The search for Quantum Theatre’s next artistic director is being supported by the DeVos Institute of Arts and Nonprofit Management in Washington, D.C. The job description for the post will be issued in January, and Boos’ successor is expected to be identified by the end of summer 2026.

Over the 36 seasons to date, Boos has produced all 106 works, of which she directed 33, acted in 17, and wrote or adapted nine as original works for theater.

Boos founded Quantum Theatre after years in Los Angeles, where she worked as an actor in the experimental theater scene.

“Pittsburgh didn’t have what I was encountering in L.A. in those days,” Boos said in a prepared statement. “I wanted to make work that represented the things that were blowing my mind about theater and do it in a place where it would be unique. Pittsburgh has been that place. … Pittsburgh was a place where I could talk to someone, get their ear and be different."

