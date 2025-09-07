Quiet stretch of weather starts Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Another quiet stretch of weather is about to begin. A weak disturbance could trigger an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly north of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, most neighborhoods will be dry with temperatures still stuck in the 60s under a westerly flow.

Get ready for a chilly morning on Monday with most areas starting in the low 40s! There may be a few spots that briefly dip into the 30s before temperatures get back above 70 in the afternoon.

Sunshine, low humidity and warmer afternoons will be the theme this week. The nights will stay cool but won’t be quite as chilly as we approach next weekend. We may not see meaningful rain for over a week!

