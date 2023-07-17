Quinn Priester fired up for big league debut

After it was announced that Quinn Priester was going to get the call-up to the big leagues Saturday afternoon, he was in the Pirates clubhouse Sunday morning ahead of his anticipated major league debut Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

The right-hander made it through one inning of work during his scheduled start on Friday for the Indianapolis Indians before being told the news that he was being called up.

Priester recounted the emotions that were going through his mind when Indians manager Miguel Perez told him that he was going to Pittsburgh.

