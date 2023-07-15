Quinn Priester to make MLB debut vs. Guardians

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are continuing their recent trend of promoting their prospects to the big leagues. Right-hander Quinn Priester will join the club on the current homestand and make his major league debut against the Cleveland Guardians, a source told Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Priester is expected to pitch on either Monday or Tuesday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates selected Priester in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Cary-Grove High School just outside of Chicago.

