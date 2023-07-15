Local

Quinn Priester to make MLB debut vs. Guardians

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Quinn Priester FILE- In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates first-round draft pick, Quinn Priester, a right-handed pitcher out if Cary-Grove High School in Cary Illinois, answers questions during a news conference at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are continuing their recent trend of promoting their prospects to the big leagues. Right-hander Quinn Priester will join the club on the current homestand and make his major league debut against the Cleveland Guardians, a source told Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Priester is expected to pitch on either Monday or Tuesday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates selected Priester in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Cary-Grove High School just outside of Chicago.

