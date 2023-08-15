Local

Quinn Priester’s struggles continue as Pirates fall to Mets 7-2

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Quinn Priester Pittsburgh Pirates' Quinn Priester, front right, reacts as New York Mets' Jonathan Arauz, back left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — It was a similar story for Quinn Priester at Citi Field on Monday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated by the New York Mets 7-2.

Priester (2-2) was tagged for six runs in 5.0 innings while allowing seven hits, walking three and striking out three batters. He threw a career-high 102 pitches.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo homer in the second inning and Jonathan Araúz hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

