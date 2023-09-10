Local

Rain comes in hit-or-miss chances Sunday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI Cloudy skies Clouds will be back with us with as the next system approaches the area. (Pixabay.com)

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — We’ll again wake up to cloudy conditions today, with maybe a spotty shower around. With another weak disturbance sliding through this afternoon, more showers will develop, but of hit-or-miss variety. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out even though severe weather isn’t expected.

Any leftover showers will fizzle out this evening, with a mainly dry start to the work week expected. The next cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing more showers late Tuesday into parts of Wednesday. This front will usher in much cooler air for the latter half of the work week, with highs by Thursday possibly not getting out of the 60s. Much drier air means overnight lows could dip into the 40s for some.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3-year-old girl, father injured after hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth Borough
  • Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11
  • Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens official cause of death revealed over month after his death
  • VIDEO: 11 Cares collects instruments with Violins of Hope at WPXI studio
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read