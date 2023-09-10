Rain comes in hit-or-miss chances Sunday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll again wake up to cloudy conditions today, with maybe a spotty shower around. With another weak disturbance sliding through this afternoon, more showers will develop, but of hit-or-miss variety. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out even though severe weather isn’t expected.

Any leftover showers will fizzle out this evening, with a mainly dry start to the work week expected. The next cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing more showers late Tuesday into parts of Wednesday. This front will usher in much cooler air for the latter half of the work week, with highs by Thursday possibly not getting out of the 60s. Much drier air means overnight lows could dip into the 40s for some.

