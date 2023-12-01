Rain fills in during Friday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Have the umbrellas ready to go as several hours of light to moderate rain will cross the area during the morning and early afternoon hours.

The rain will taper off to some widely spotty showers for later in the day with most of the evening being dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s much of the day.

A few more showers are possible on Saturday, but most of the day looks rain-free. It will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday could be wet, especially during the second half of the day. Unsettled weather continues into the first part of the week. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated forecasts and the impacts weather will have on your plans.

