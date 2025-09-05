Rain Friday into Saturday before chilly weather moves in

PITTSBURGH — Showers and a few storms will continue overnight through early Saturday as another wave of chilly weather moves in.

High temperatures Saturday will only climb back into the mid to upper 60s, a good 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Light showers will also pop up from time to time, especially after lunch through early afternoon.

As the showers wrap up, temperatures go down even more late Saturday into early Sunday morning, with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid-40s for much of the area.

We will warm up throughout the day, though with highs bouncing back near 70.

