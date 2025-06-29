Local

Rain is a Good Thing: Pirates Come Out Swingin’ After Delay, Pile on Late to Beat Mets

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW
Mets Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles off New York Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn, driving in a run, during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

After a rain delay that lasted an hour and a half, the Pittsburgh Pirates came out hot and added on late to defeat the New York Mets 9-2 on Saturday at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Juan Soto gave the Mets (48-36) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single off Bailey Falter.

After the lengthy rain delay, the Pirates (34-50) opened the bottom of the second inning with five straight hits off Mets starter Paul Blackburn (0-3).

