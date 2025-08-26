Rain possible in northern counties, chilly temperatures overnight

PITTSBURGH — A mix of sun and clouds early this evening with a cool breeze. The cool wind over the warmer lake will continue to bring the chance of a few lake-effect rain showers to the area this evening, mainly in our northern counties.

Turning cooler tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s overnight. The record low temperature in Pittsburgh is 46 degrees, which was set in 1968.

The kids will need a jacket or sweatshirt at the bus stop in the morning with a chill in the air to start the day.

Wednesday will be another bright fall-like day with a mix of sun and clouds; highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It will be a mostly dry week, but the next chance for a few rain showers in the area will come again on Thursday afternoon and evening.

