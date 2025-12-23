Rain showers to start the day Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Many areas will see rain showers to start the day, but most of the afternoon will be dry.

Mild temperatures will be with us for much of the week, with highs in the 40s to near 50s degrees.

The warmup continues heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with rain showers returning Wednesday night. A few spotty showers will linger into Thursday. Highs on Christmas Day will be near 50.

It will be dry on Saturday with spotty showers on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid-40s

