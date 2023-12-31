Rain, snow to fall throughout New Year’s Eve

PITTSBURGH — Happy last day of 2023!

The year will end off on a seasonable note with highs around 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A clipper system will dive south today, bringing us light rain showers/possible snow north this afternoon and early evening before switching to all snow showers tonight.

Temperatures will stay above freezing almost everywhere so minimal travel impacts are expected, but dress for some wet weather for any New Year’s Eve festivities. A coating of snow is possible by Monday morning, with a couple of inches of wet snow expected east into the mountains.

Monday will be chilly, with highs in the 30s before we see a little more sun for Tuesday and Wednesday and highs back near 40 degrees.

