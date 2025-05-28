Rain will slow Wednesday morning commute, but tapers off by early afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Rain showers will slow your Wednesday morning plans, but the entire day will not be a washout.

The rainfall will be steady at times, especially through mid-morning, before tapering to scattered showers through early afternoon.

High temperatures will only make it back into the low to mid-60s. It will be breezy too, with 20 mph wind gusts making the damp weather feel even cooler.

A few isolated showers or a stray thunderstorm are possible through the evening, otherwise most areas should start to dry out.

