Rainy and snowy Sunday morning becomes cold and windy afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A few rain or snow showers are around this morning, but with temperatures well above freezing in Pittsburgh, roads remain just wet. A few icy spots are possible over the mountains and in parts of Venango, Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana counties, where road surfaces are colder.

As the front slides through this afternoon, winds will pick up, with frequent gusts over 30 mph possible. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s tonight, with a few lake-effect snow showers around from time to time.

Tuesday’s system will bring a period of steady snow that could be heavy at times during the morning commute. While exact snowfall amounts are still coming into focus, it appears more likely that at least a few inches will accumulate for most of the area before shutting off by the afternoon.

Snow Travel Impact on Tuesday

It will be a chilly week with a very cold round of air coming by Thursday and Friday as highs remain a good 10-15 degrees below average.

