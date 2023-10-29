Rainy weekend continues, temperatures starting to drop

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures dropped last night behind a cold front, but that front has stalled over the area this morning, which will focus more rain over us today. The steadiest rain will take place this morning, with some breaks this afternoon, although showers will remain possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s most of today, with most of Monday spent in the 40s.

Yet another round of showers will move in tonight and last through at least the first half of Monday. By Halloween, temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air will drop temperatures below freezing Halloween night, with snow showers possible in spots. Winter coats will be needed for the middle part of the week.

