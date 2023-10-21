Ramp closure on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cranberry to begin next week

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A ramp closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cranberry will lead to detours next week.

The eastbound off-ramp onto Route 19 toward Warrendale and Cranberry will be closed from Monday at 6 a.m. through Friday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working on concrete pavement repairs as part of a maintenance project at the Cranberry interchange.

A 1.8-mile detour will be in place during the closure:

Proceed straight and use the left lanes to take the Interstate 79 North (Erie) on-ramp.

Continue onto I-79 North to Exit 78, PA Route 228 (Cranberry/Mars). After exiting, follow signs for PA Route 228 West to U.S. Route 19 (Cranberry).

At the traffic signal, turn left onto PA Route 228 and proceed until reaching the intersection of U.S. Route 19 (Perry Highway)

