Ramp closure on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cranberry to begin next week

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Butler County map

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A ramp closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cranberry will lead to detours next week.

The eastbound off-ramp onto Route 19 toward Warrendale and Cranberry will be closed from Monday at 6 a.m. through Friday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working on concrete pavement repairs as part of a maintenance project at the Cranberry interchange.

A 1.8-mile detour will be in place during the closure:

  • Proceed straight and use the left lanes to take the Interstate 79 North (Erie) on-ramp.
  • Continue onto I-79 North to Exit 78, PA Route 228 (Cranberry/Mars). After exiting, follow signs for PA Route 228 West to U.S. Route 19 (Cranberry).
  • At the traffic signal, turn left onto PA Route 228 and proceed until reaching the intersection of U.S. Route 19 (Perry Highway)

