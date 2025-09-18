Ramp restrictions planned for Parkway West on Thursday night

PennDOT has announced overnight ramp restrictions on the Parkway West in Allegheny County, scheduled for Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These restrictions will affect ramps in Robinson and Collier townships as crews perform guide rail repair work. The ramps from eastbound I-376 to southbound I-79 toward Erie/Washington (Exit 64A) and from northbound I-79 to westbound I-376 toward the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver (Exit 59B) will experience lane restrictions, though they will remain open during the work.

This work is part of a larger $12.6 million project on the Parkway West between the Ridge Road (Exit 61) and I-79 (Exit 64A) interchanges. The project includes milling and paving on I-376, ramp preservation work, overhead sign structure repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates and sign and pavement marking installation.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2025, with some punch list work continuing through January 2026. Weather conditions may affect the schedule of the ramp restrictions.

