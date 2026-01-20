Ramp restrictions planned for Route 28 in Allegheny County this week

Ramp restrictions are planned this week for Route 28 in Allegheny County to allow crews to conduct sign installation work.

The closures will occur from Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The following ramps will have restrictions:

Southbound Route 28

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to I-279 North/East Ohio Street (Exit 1B)

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to 31 st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2)

Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Millvale (Exit 3B)

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Fox Chapel Road (Exit 8)

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to RIDC Park (Exit 10)

Northbound Route 28

Northbound Route 28 left-hand off-ramp to 40 th Street Bridge/Lawrenceville (Exit 3A)

Street Bridge/Lawrenceville (Exit 3A) Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Millvale (Exit 3B)

Northbound Route 28 left-hand off-ramp to Etna (Exit 4)

Northbound Route 28 to Route 8 South towards RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A)

Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8)

Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Blawnox (Exit 9)

Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to RIDC Park (Exit 10)

