Rangers complete trade, give Penguins 2025 first-rounder

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have two picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Tuesday morning, multiple reports broke that the New York Rangers made their decision, and to complete the trade they made with the Vancouver Canucks for J.T. Miller, they will deliver their 2025 first-round pick, 12th overall, to the Penguins.

That means the Penguins own the 11th and 12th overall picks in this year’s draft.

New York had a difficult choice to make. The pick was top-13 protected, so New York could have held onto the pick, thus surrendering their 2026 pick without condition. However, general manager Chris Drury made the call to protect against another bad season and losing his lottery ticket in the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes.

