Rankin Bridge ramp closing for replacement until end of year

RANKIN, Pa. — The Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp onto the Rankin Bridge will be closed starting next week until the end of the year.

The closures will be between Talbot Avenue and Line Street; Fleet Street between West Braddock Avenue and Maple Way; and Maple Way between Fleet Street and Pattison Avenue.

The Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp will be replaced during construction, officials said.

The closures will start on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. and are expected to end in December.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group