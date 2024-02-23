Local

Rankin Bridge ramp closing for replacement until end of year

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Rankin Bridge WPXI - Rankin Bridge

RANKIN, Pa. — The Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp onto the Rankin Bridge will be closed starting next week until the end of the year.

The closures will be between Talbot Avenue and Line Street; Fleet Street between West Braddock Avenue and Maple Way; and Maple Way between Fleet Street and Pattison Avenue.

The Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp will be replaced during construction, officials said.

The closures will start on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. and are expected to end in December.

