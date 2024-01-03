Local

Ravens announce QB Lamar Jackson will not play vs. Steelers

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 6, 2019 in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will not suit up for this weekend’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced in a press conference that Tyler Huntley will be starting and Josh Johnson will serve as his backup.

>> Here’s a look at the Steelers’ path to the playoffs after beating the Seahawks

Harbaugh also said the only other player who’s officially out for the game will be cornerback Daryl Worley. All other players who are reportedly injured will be day-to-day.

The Steelers saw Kenny Pickett back in the question for this week, but head coach Mike Tomlin said they’ll be “leaving the ball in Mason Rudolph’s hands.”

>> Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives update on which quarterback will start against Ravens

Tomlin went on to say he believed both Pickett and Rudolph were capable of starting in Baltimore, noting that Pickett had led the team to victory against the Ravens previously this season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Over $200k in debt for Pittsburgh Career Institute students to be cancelled, AG ensures
  • Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news
  • Butler County family believes fire that left them homeless was sparked by their pet pig
  • VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh homicide numbers down in 2023 after record-breaking amount in 2022
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read