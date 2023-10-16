Local

Ravens Beat Titans, Pass Steelers for First Place in AFC North

Justin Tucker kicked six field goals Baltimore Ravens took care of business against the Tennessee Titans in London, re-taking first place in the AFC North while the Steelers were on their bye week.

The Ravens jumped out to a big two-touchdown lead in the first half before letting the Titans back into it, but an injury to Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ultimately too much for the Titans to overcome.

Baltimore leaned heavily on kicker Tucker, as he kicked four first-half field goals to spot the Ravens a big lead. Tucker’s first three and a Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers touchdown pass gave the Ravens an early 15-3 lead.

