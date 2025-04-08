RECAP: Pirates offense finally breaks though in win over Cardinals; Mlodzinski sharp

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates set a season-high in runs to back a strong effort from Carmen Mlodzinski in their 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Joey Bart quickly got the Pirates (4-7) on the board with a solo home run off Matthew Liberatore (0-1) in the bottom of the first inning, his first of the season.

The Pirates scored three more times the following inning. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa plated a pair with a single to right field and scored on a Ke’Bryan Hayes base hit to center field.

