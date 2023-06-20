Recapping young WPIAL talent Pitt has offered so far

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania might not be producing the amount of Power Five talent that it once did, but that doesn’t mean major college recruiting has gone dry in the area.

Looking back at the classes of 2022 and 2023, the WPIAL has produced players that have signed with Notre Dame, Pitt (twice), Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Rutgers and Penn State (twice).

Thus far for the Class of 2024, Belle Vernon four-star athlete Quinton Martin has committed to Penn State, Pine-Richland three-star offensive lineman Ryan Cory has given a verbal to Wisconsin, Central Catholic three-star defensive end Ty Yuhas and Aliquippa four-star linebacker Cam Lindsey both decided to stay home and committed to Pitt, Central Catholic three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan pledged to Michigan while Sullivan’s teammate four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is heading to Penn State.

