Recent high school graduate killed in dirt bike crash

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — An 18-year-old is dead after a dirt bike accident on Creek Road in South Huntingdon Township, near the Fayette and Westmoreland County line.

The coroner says Donald Leasure, 18, was found in the creek just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The coroner said Leasure was driving west on Creek Road and veered to the left of the road. The bike went over an embankment, where Leasure was thrown from the bike. The coroner said he was not wearing a helmet.

John Caster, who lives on Creek Road, heard the dirt bike before the accident.

“We heard the dirt bike go up, and then we heard a quad go up a little bit later, and then we heard it come back down,” Caster told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “When he came back down I didn’t think he was going as fast as he went up, just by the sound, I didn’t see him.”

On Monday, you could see what appeared to be a dirt bike tire track along the road with some orange spray paint markings along that embankment.

Caster said this road can get dicey for dirt bikes, especially in the winter months because the road is treated with ash.

“You can see it all along here. It’s got like a granulated on it,” he said. “I think the kid was overdriving himself. That bend is sharp. We have razors ourself, when you go around there you wouldn’t believe. It tries to lean you up. If you’re on a dirt bike going too fast, you can see, that creek is straight ahead there on that bend.”

Leasure graduated from Frazier High School in 2024. Family and friends have been posting tributes to him on Facebook since the accident.

His mom writes in part, “I’m going to miss you Donald Lee. I love you so much. You’ll always be on my mind until we meet on the other side.”

Another friend writes, “too young. Such a great person with a smile that could light up a room.”

“You just feel bad that that had to happen because they were out just enjoying themselves,” Caster said.

The coroner said the cause of death will be released after an autopsy and toxicology report is complete.

