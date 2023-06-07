Record-breaking flathead catfish caught near Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A record-breaking flathead catfish was caught in Pennsylvania last month.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Michael Wherley, 46, of Franklin County, caught the fish on Sunday, May 14.

Wherley was fishing from a bass boat on the Susquehanna River near Lancaster County.

At around 10 a.m. that day, Wherley said fishing began to pick up, and three of the four rods they had in the water hooked fish.

“It was a little bit crazy, but we managed to start reeling them in,” said Wherley.

Wherley caught a flathead catfish that weighed 66.6 lbs, which exceeds the existing state record by more than 10 pounds.

Pennsylvania state fish records are judged by weight only and must exceed the previous record for at least 2 ounces.

“This is just incredible, and I’m really glad we were able to release the fish back into the river,” said Wherley. “My previous personal best flathead was 44 pounds last year. I know I’ve had bigger ones on the line, but they got off before I could get them on the boat. I’ll enjoy this record as long as it lasts, but I’m sure it will probably be broken in a year or two, if not sooner. I’m a hundred-percent certain there are even bigger fish out there.”

