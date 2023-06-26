Record number of travelers expected for July 4 weekend

Fifty million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday. It’s a record number prediction, according to a recent AAA report.

Gas prices are well below what they were this time last year. AAA says it may be one reason Americans are looking to get away for Independence Day.

“I want to go away this weekend but the kids want to stay back and do something more family-oriented around the house,” said Pat Price.

Price is considering a road trip to a waterpark in Ohio, but his daughter, Bella, wants to stay home.

“That’s up to debate. We are going to have to ask her brother when we pick him up today,” said Price.

If you’re planning to hit the roads, AAA advises you leave early and give yourself an extra hour wherever you go.

Make sure your car is inspected, especially the battery, and check the tires. AAA’s top calls are battery and tire issues.

As for air travel, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning airlines to update equipment to avoid inference from 5G signals or some flights could be disrupted and unable to land if visibility is poor.

Over 3 million people are also expected to travel by bus, train or on cruises over the Fourth of July holiday.

