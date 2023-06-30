Record number of travelers expected on PA Turnpike this Independence Day holiday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects to see 300,000 more drivers on the turnpike compared to last year during this same ten-day holiday period.

If you’re taking a Fourth of July road trip, expect to see more emergency presence with signs and patrols on the turnpike.

It’s in response to an expected record number of drivers heading out of town.

Chuck Sobecki and his family left Ohio before 7 a.m. Friday. They’re headed to the Outer Banks.

“We kinda just wanted to get on the road as early as we could today just to avoid a lot of the traffic,” said Sobecki.

AAA says the busiest travel time is between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. So getting an early start helps beat the traffic or wait until after 6 p.m.

AAA says their top calls for road assistance are tires and battery issues.

“You want to make sure you pay close attention to your battery, your tires, your engines. And have an emergency road service kit in case something does happen when you’re on the road,” said AAA East Central Spokesperson Tiffany Stanley.

From June 30 to July 9, maintenance and construction work is suspended on the turnpike with all lanes open to drivers in both directions.

