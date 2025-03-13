Reed Smith’s downtown Pittsburgh HQ lease expires in 2029, sparking speculation

PITTSBURGH — When K&L Gates extended its lease by another 15 years in January, it ended almost six years of speculation on whether the law firm would remain at its namesake downtown headquarters or go elsewhere, unleashing repercussions across Pittsburgh’s legal community.

Now the question mark intensifies on Reed Smith LLP. The region’s largest law firm’s lease is up in 2029 and Reed Smith is not tipping its hand.

“We are in the middle of our current lease in a space that has been tremendous for us and our clients,” a Reed Smith spokesperson said via email on Tuesday. “We are proud to be part of the business community in downtown Pittsburgh and are not currently contemplating any moves.”

The firm declined further comment.

