Registration for annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition closes Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Registration for the City of Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Competition closes on Sunday, Nov. 5.

This year’s display will open with a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, and entries will remain on display from Light Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 18 until early January.

Individuals, schools, communities, non-profits and professionals are invited to participate in the contest.

Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to register.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group