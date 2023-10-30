Local

Registration for annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition closes Sunday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Registration for the City of Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Competition closes on Sunday, Nov. 5.

This year’s display will open with a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, and entries will remain on display from Light Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 18 until early January.

Individuals, schools, communities, non-profits and professionals are invited to participate in the contest.

Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to register.

