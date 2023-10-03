Registration open for annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition

PITTSBURGH — Registration opened on Monday for the annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition.

This is the 21st annual competition, and individuals, schools, communities, non-profits and professionals are invited to participate.

This year’s display will open with a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, and entries will remain on display from Light Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 18 until early January.

Registration will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

All houses must be made with royal icing, and size limits are in place for each category.

For more information, or to register your gingerbread house, click here.

