Registration open for Little Penguins fall session

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Registration is now open for a program that teaches young kids the fundamentals of hockey.

Sidney Crosby’s ‘Learn to Play Hockey’ program is in its 16th season and is accepting registrations for its fall session through Aug. 13.

The ‘Little Penguins’ program teaches kids 5-9 years old the fundamental skills of the sport and gets them time on the ice in a fun and safe environment.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Penguins said there are new perks for participating children this season. Those perks include a monthly newsletter, discounts on Penguins tickets and exclusive program awards at Penguins games.

As always, participating children are provided with head-to-toe hockey equipment.

Click here to learn more about the program or to register.

