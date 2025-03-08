Remaining part of former Cheswick power plant boiler house demolished

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — The remaining part of the last building standing at the old Cheswick power plant in Springdale was demolished on Saturday.

The entire boiler house was supposed to be pulled down last Sunday, but problems with the cables left about 30% of the building still standing.

Crews returned to the power station on Saturday, successfully and quickly collapsing the remaining part of the building around 1 p.m. Once again, when the building fell, it sent a large cloud of black dust into the air.

Neighbors tell us this site has caused them headaches for years.

Nearly two years ago, two smokestacks were imploded — which neighbors said damaged their properties and left them covered in dust.

Residents were once again asked to stay inside and shelter in place during the demolition and for thirty minutes after.

