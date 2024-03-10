Rematch; Penguins Game 63 vs. Oilers preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

It’s never guaranteed that things will get easier. Case in point is the Pittsburgh Penguins, who on Sunday have a rematch with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Penguins (28-26-8) return home from Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Boston to face the Oilers (38-21-3), the team that spanked them 6-1 one week earlier at the end of a disastrous western trip.

Edmonton played Saturday, too, falling at Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout.

Penguins Preview

The reeling Penguins have fallen below Buffalo in the East and are now eight points and five teams out of an Eastern Conference wildcard spot. They are 10 points and four teams out of third in the Metropolitan Division.

Overall, the Penguins are 1-5 in their past six games.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group