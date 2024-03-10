Local

Rematch; Penguins Game 63 vs. Oilers preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Erik Karlsson Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson plays against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH

It’s never guaranteed that things will get easier. Case in point is the Pittsburgh Penguins, who on Sunday have a rematch with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Penguins (28-26-8) return home from Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Boston to face the Oilers (38-21-3), the team that spanked them 6-1 one week earlier at the end of a disastrous western trip.

Edmonton played Saturday, too, falling at Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout.

Penguins Preview

The reeling Penguins have fallen below Buffalo in the East and are now eight points and five teams out of an Eastern Conference wildcard spot. They are 10 points and four teams out of third in the Metropolitan Division.

Overall, the Penguins are 1-5 in their past six games.

