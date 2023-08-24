Report: ACC seriously considering adding Cal, Stanford and SMU

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s looked like the ACC has been on the brink of expansion a couple of times now, and once again, it appears the ACC is seriously considering new member schools.

After Hall of Fame voter and author Jason Cole reported that the ACC could reach an agreement for Cal and Stanford to join the conference as early as Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the potential additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU are once again under serious consideration.

He further reported that a small group of ACC Presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss financial models in regard to adding the three schools.

