Report: Big Ten considered Pitt in expansion last summer

PITTSBURGH — The ACC expanded over the summer, likely putting to bed the idea of the conference splitting up any time soon, but conference realignment will continue to be a topic of contention for the foreseeable future.

Pitt appears to be locked into the ACC for quite a while now, especially with additional money coming into the conference from the additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU and a very expensive cost of breaking the Grant-of-Rights agreement, but the Panthers were reportedly considered for expansion.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Pitt was included on a list of “attainable” programs that the Big Ten considered for potential expansion in the summer of 2022, alongside Arizona, Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Kansas, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia and Washington.

