Report: Big Ten considered Pitt in expansion last summer

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: The Big Ten logo on a helmet during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The ACC expanded over the summer, likely putting to bed the idea of the conference splitting up any time soon, but conference realignment will continue to be a topic of contention for the foreseeable future.

Pitt appears to be locked into the ACC for quite a while now, especially with additional money coming into the conference from the additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU and a very expensive cost of breaking the Grant-of-Rights agreement, but the Panthers were reportedly considered for expansion.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Pitt was included on a list of “attainable” programs that the Big Ten considered for potential expansion in the summer of 2022, alongside Arizona, Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Kansas, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia and Washington.

