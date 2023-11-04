Local

Report: Florida State will be without second-leading wide receiver

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Johnny Wilson Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) right, gets by Virginia Tech safety Mose Phillips III (18) for Florida State's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburghsportsnow.com

If any ACC squad is built to withstand the loss of one of its top targets, it’s Florida State. And that will be tested once again on Saturday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson will not be available as the Seminoles play at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It’s a big — literally — loss on the outside.

Wilson, who stands at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, posed a massive matchup nightmare for the shorter Pitt cornerbacks.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburghsportsnow.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles; ‘Friends’ costars attend funeral
  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Playoffs Week 1 final scores
  • Police searching for missing, endangered Armstrong County teen
  • VIDEO: ‘Wouldn’t miss this for anything’: Relic of St. Jude the Apostle visits 2 local churches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read