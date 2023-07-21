Local

Report: Former Pitt HC Dave Wannstedt spoke with Northwestern about coaching position

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

Dave Wannstedt SiriusXM At Super Bowl XLIX Radio Row PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 30: FOX Sports 1's Dave Wannstedt attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl XLIX Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center on January 30, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Dave Wannstedt hasn’t coached college football since the 2010 season, but that didn’t stop conversations with Northwestern.

In the wake of a hazing scandal that cost long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald his job, defensive coordinator David Braun was hired as the interim head coach for the 2023 season, but it appears that Northwestern wants to add a veteran presence around him.

In a radio appearance with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh Thursday morning on 670 The Score in Chicago, Wannstedt said that he spoke with Northwestern about a place on the coaching staff but ultimately pulled himself out of consideration.

