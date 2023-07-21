Report: Former Pitt HC Dave Wannstedt spoke with Northwestern about coaching position

Dave Wannstedt hasn’t coached college football since the 2010 season, but that didn’t stop conversations with Northwestern.

In the wake of a hazing scandal that cost long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald his job, defensive coordinator David Braun was hired as the interim head coach for the 2023 season, but it appears that Northwestern wants to add a veteran presence around him.

In a radio appearance with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh Thursday morning on 670 The Score in Chicago, Wannstedt said that he spoke with Northwestern about a place on the coaching staff but ultimately pulled himself out of consideration.

