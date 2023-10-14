Report: Louisville will be without top WR against Pitt this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pitt will have its hands full in trying to contain an explosive Louisville offense, but it may be a little bit easier than previously expected.

According to a report from the Kentucky Roll Call’s T.J. Walker, Louisville will be without top wide receiver Jamari Thrash against Pitt tomorrow night — a big blow to an explosive Cardinals offense.

Thrash, a 6-foot, 180-pound grad transfer from Georgia State, has been one of the best wide receivers in the ACC so far this season, racking up 30 receptions for 519 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

