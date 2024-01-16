Local

Report: Mike Tomlin told players he will return in 2024

By Nick Farabauch, SteelersNow

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabauch, SteelersNow

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Mike Tomlin told players in their meeting on Tuesday that he would return for 2024 and that the speculation of him potentially leaving the team was unfounded, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Following the Steelers’ 31-17 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Mike Tomlin was asked about his future with the team since he has only one year remaining on his contract. Tomlin walked off the podium before the question was finished, sparking even more speculation.

With one year left on his contract, there has been speculation from PFT’s Mike Florio, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and Jay Glazer, a close friend of Tomlin, that he could walk. But that seems to be unfounded. And he is not in uncharted waters.

Click here to read more from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
  • ‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College
  • Mike Tomlin walks off podium after question about future
  • VIDEO: Man killed in Ohioville house fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read