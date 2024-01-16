Report: Mike Tomlin told players he will return in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Mike Tomlin told players in their meeting on Tuesday that he would return for 2024 and that the speculation of him potentially leaving the team was unfounded, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Following the Steelers’ 31-17 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Mike Tomlin was asked about his future with the team since he has only one year remaining on his contract. Tomlin walked off the podium before the question was finished, sparking even more speculation.

With one year left on his contract, there has been speculation from PFT’s Mike Florio, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and Jay Glazer, a close friend of Tomlin, that he could walk. But that seems to be unfounded. And he is not in uncharted waters.

